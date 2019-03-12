RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for Group D posts. However, the online application for the same will begin today March 12, 2019, at 5 pm. It will end on April 12th, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, the purpose of the Board to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies. The last date to pay the online application fee is April 23, 2019.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released a detailed notification for Group D posts. However, the online application for the same will begin today March 12, 2019, at 5 pm. It will end on April 12th, 2019. Through this recruitment drive, the purpose of the Board to fill a total of 1,03,769 vacancies. The last date to pay the online application fee is April 23, 2019. The interested candidates will appear for a computer-based test (CBT) Level 1 and 2 followed by a physical measurement test (PET), medical test and document verification. The first examination is scheduled to begin in September-October, 2019.

RRB group D recruitment 2019 notification: Vacancy details

Total – 103769

Central Railway – 9345

East Central Railway – 3563

East Coast Railway – 2555

Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro – 10873

North Central Railway and DLW – 4730

North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO – 13153

South Central Railway – 9328

South East Central Railway – 1664

South Eastern Railway – 4914

South Western Railway and RWF – 7167

Southern Railway and ICF – 9579

West Central Railway – 4019

Western Railway – 10734

RRB group D recruitment 2019 notification: Eligibility

Age: Candidates should a minimum age of 18 years and maximum age 33 years to be eligible for the same. There is an age relaxation for the reserved category candidates.

Education: He /She should be a pass- out of 10 or ITI from institutions recognised by NCVT/SCVT or equivalent OR should have National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT.

RRB group D recruitment 2019 notification: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official regional website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘RRB group D 2019’ on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the link on which you wish to apply

Step 4: Click on the link new registration tab

Step 5: Fill in the required details

Step 6: Log-in using registered id

Step 7: Fill the form, upload documents

Step 8: Make payment

