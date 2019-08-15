RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019: Candidates should know that other than the official website of Indian Railways, the result will be out on the region based websites as well.

RRB JE CBT 1 result 2019: The result for Junior Engineer (JE) examinations conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board, Thiruvanthapuram has been declared on the official website and those who appeared for the same are required to check their result on indianrailways.gov.in.

This year a total of 2,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the second round which is basically the State 2 selection process. The Stage 2 Test is only for those candidates who will clear the Stage I test i.e. Computer-based test (CBT). It should be noted that Stage 2 test is round 2 of Computer-Based Test.

The first CBT this year was conducted between May 22 to May 29. Alongside releasing the shortlisted candidates for round 2, the Railway Recruitment Board has also released the RRB JE answer key and is expected to release the date for round 2 CBT soon.

The official notification suggests that round 2 CBT will be conducted either in the last week of August or in the first week of September. Candidates should know that the RRB is expected to release the admit card for round 2 CBT 10 days ahead of the exam.

RRB JE Result 2019: Here’s how to check

Go to the official website i.e. rrcb.gov.in

On the homepage, click the link that reads ‘result’

You will be directed to a new page in which you will asked to enter your LOGIN id or registration number

Once you have entered your details, you will be required to take a print out or hard copy of the same

Keep the hard copy for future reference

The shortlisted candidates will be intimated through SMS/Email/website for their CBT round 2 test that is expected to be held from August 28 to September 1

