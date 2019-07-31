RRB NTPC Malda Admit Card 2019 @ rrbmalda.gov.in, Download hall tickets for RBB NTPC Sarkari Naukri Exam: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Malda is set to release the admit card for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) on the official website — rrbmalda.gov.in. The recruitment drive has been carried out to fill over 35,000 vacant posts.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Malda will soon release the admit cards for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), however, ni update regarding the date of examination has been yet received, reports said on Wednesday. Those who have applied for the RRB NTPC Recruitment 2019 under CEN 01/2019 can soon download their Railway NTPC Admit Card 2019 from the official website of RRB at rrbcdg.gov.in, once it is released. The candidates are advised to keep a check on the online website of various RRBs to stay updated regarding the new updates of RRB NTPC examination 2019.

The NTPC has invited applications from both graduates and non-graduates for over 35,000 vacancies in various zonal railways and production units of the Indian Railways. The candidates who have applied for the examination will first appear for a computer-based test (CBT) and then a skill test. The candidates who will qualify the two stages of the examination will have to appear for a medical test and document verification. After the above criteria, the RRB will release the final results and assign the jobs on the basis of merit.

Also, it should be noted that the board will first release the date of examination and then the admit cards will be released 4 days prior before the examination.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2019: Steps to download

Browse the official website of the RRB NTPC Zone or the official website of RRB @ rrbcdg.gov.in After being able to access the homepage, click on the admit card link ‘RRB NTPC CBT I Admit Card 2019’ You will be redirected to a new page Here you have to enter your login credential Admit card will appear on the screen, click download Take a print out for the future reference

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App