RRB Paramedical 2019 notification: Railway Recruitment Board has released applications for the posts of Paramedical Categories in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for total 1,937 vacancies. Candidates are requested to pay the application fees before the last date of submission as on April 7, 2019. RRB will tentatively hold a Computer Based Exam in the first week of June 2019. For more details, candidates can directly check the website www.rrcb.gov.in.
Eligible candidates can apply for the posts, by fulfilling all the requirements mentioned below.
Vacancy Details, Pay Scale, Age limitation, Education qualification:
Post:Dialysis Technician
Level:6
Pay:35,400
vacencies:20
Age:20 – 33
Education:
B.Sc., plus
(a) Diploma in Haemodialysis
or
(b) Two years of satisfactory in-house Training / Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution (Document proof to be uploaded).
Post:Extension Educator
Level:6
Pay:35,400
Vacancies:11
Age:22 – 35
Education:
Graduation in social work/ Sociology / Community Education disciplines with 2 years diploma in Health Education from a recognized University.
Post:Dietician
Level 7
Pay44,900
Vacancies4
Age:18 – 33
Education:
B.Sc (Science) with Post Graduate Diploma in
Dietetics (one year course) from a recognized
institution plus 3 months of internship training in a hospital.
or
B.Sc Home Science plus M.Sc Home Science (Food and Nutrition) from a recognised institution
Post:Staff Nurse
Level7
Pay:44,900
Vacancies:1109
Age:20 -40
Education:
Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council
or
B.Sc (Nursing).
Post:Dental Hygienist
Level:6
Pay:35,400
Vacancies:5
Age:18-33
Education:
(a) Degree in Science (Biology) from a recognized university or equivalent
and
(b) Diploma /Certificate Course (2 years) in Dental Hygiene from an institute recognized by Dental Council of India
and
(c) Registered with Dental Council of India as Dental Hygienist
and
(d) Two years experience as Dental Hygienist.
Post:Health and Malaria Inspector Grade II
Level:6
Pay scale:35,400
Vacancies:289
Age:18 – 33
Education:
B.Sc. having studied Chemistry as Main/ Optional subject in any branch of Chemistry while undertaking the course. Plus
(a) One year Diploma of Health / Sanitary Inspector
or
(b) One year National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Health Sanitary Inspector awarded by National Council for Vocational Training, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, New Delhi.
Post:Lab Superintendent Grade III
Level:6
Pay scale:35,400
Vacancies:25
Age:18 – 33
Education:
B.Sc with Bio-Chemistry/ Micro Biology/ Life science/ B.Sc with Chemistry and Biology as main or as optional/subsidiary subjects or equivalent plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent
or
B.Sc in Medical Technology (Laboratory) from a recognized institution.
Post:Optometrist
Level:4
pay scale:25,500
Vacancies:6
Age:18 – 33
Education:
B.Sc in Optometry or Diploma in Ophthalmic Technician (the course should be of 3 to 4 years duration). The candidate should have Registration with the concerned Council/ Licensing body.
Post: Perfusionist
Level:6
Pay scale:35,400
Vacancies:1
Age:21 – 40
Education:
B.Sc with Diploma in Perfusion Technology
or
B.Sc and Three years experience in Cardio Pulmonary Pump Technician in Reputed Recognised Hospital.
Post: Physiotherapist
Level:6
Pay scale:35,400
Vacancies:21
Age:18 – 33
Education:
(i) Bachelors’ Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University and
(ii) Two years of practical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government / Private Hospital with at least one hundred beds
Post: Pharmacist Grade III
Level:5
Pay scale:29,200
Vacancies:277
Age:20 – 35
Education:
10+2 in Science or it’s equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized
institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948
or
Bachelor degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act,1948
Post name:Radiographer
level:5
Pay scale:29,200
Vacancies:61
Age:19 – 33
Education:
10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography / X-Ray Technician /
Radiodiagnosis Technology (2 years course) from recognized Insitute.
Science graduates with a Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/ Radiodiagnosis Technology (2 years course) shall be preferred.
Post: Speech Therapist
Level:5
Pay scale:29,200
Vacancies:01
Age:
18 – 33
Education:
(i) B.Sc and Diploma in Audio and Speech Therapy and (ii) 2 years experience in the related field.
Level:4
Pay scale:25,500
Vacancies:23
Age:18 – 33
Education:
10+2 / Graduation in Science having Certificate Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology/ Cardiology/Diploma/Cardiology Technician/ Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution.
Post: Lady Health Visitor
Level:4
Pay scale:25,500
Level:02
Age:18 – 30
Education:
12th (Graduation) from a recognized Board/ University with multipurpose workers course from Institutes recognized by Central/ State Governments.
Post scale: Lab Assistant Grade II
Level:3
Pay scale:21,700
Level:82
Age:18 – 33
Education:
12th (10 + 2 stage) in Science plus
(a) Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)
or
(b) Certificate Course in Medical Lab.
Technology at par with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfilment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technical Board of State Government/Central Government authority;
(ii) The duration of the course is at least 01 year; (iii) During the course the candidate should have done the training on a full-time basis; and (iv) At the end of the course, there should be a system of examination which has been successful passes by the candidate.
Important Dates:
•March 4, 2019: Opening of online registration of applications.
•March 2, 2019: Closing of online registration of applications.
Closing date and time for the Payment of Application fee:
• April 4, 2019 (1:00) : SBI Challan
• April 4, 2019 (1:00): Post office challan
• April 5, 2019 (10:00): Net Banking/credit card/ debit card
• April 7, 2019 (11:59): Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects
• 1st week of June 2019: Computer Based Exam (tentatively)
