RRB Paramedical 2019 notification: Railway Recruitment Board has released applications for the posts of Paramedical Categories in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways for total 1,937 vacancies. Candidates are requested to pay the application fees before the last date of submission as on April 7, 2019. RRB will tentatively hold a Computer Based Exam in the first week of June 2019. For more details, candidates can directly check the website www.rrcb.gov.in.

Eligible candidates can apply for the posts, by fulfilling all the requirements mentioned below.

Vacancy Details, Pay Scale, Age limitation, Education qualification:

Post:Dialysis Technician

Level:6

Pay:35,400

vacencies:20

Age:20 – 33

Education:

B.Sc., plus

(a) Diploma in Haemodialysis

or

(b) Two years of satisfactory in-house Training / Experience in Haemodialysis work in a reputed institution (Document proof to be uploaded).

Post:Extension Educator

Level:6

Pay:35,400

Vacancies:11

Age:22 – 35

Education:

Graduation in social work/ Sociology / Community Education disciplines with 2 years diploma in Health Education from a recognized University.

Post:Dietician

Level 7

Pay44,900

Vacancies4

Age:18 – 33

Education:

B.Sc (Science) with Post Graduate Diploma in

Dietetics (one year course) from a recognized

institution plus 3 months of internship training in a hospital.

or

B.Sc Home Science plus M.Sc Home Science (Food and Nutrition) from a recognised institution

Post:Staff Nurse

Level7

Pay:44,900

Vacancies:1109

Age:20 -40

Education:

Certificate as Registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and Midwifery from a school of Nursing or other institution recognized by the Indian Nursing Council

or

B.Sc (Nursing).

Post:Dental Hygienist

Level:6

Pay:35,400

Vacancies:5

Age:18-33

Education:

(a) Degree in Science (Biology) from a recognized university or equivalent

and

(b) Diploma /Certificate Course (2 years) in Dental Hygiene from an institute recognized by Dental Council of India

and

(c) Registered with Dental Council of India as Dental Hygienist

and

(d) Two years experience as Dental Hygienist.

Post:Health and Malaria Inspector Grade II

Level:6

Pay scale:35,400

Vacancies:289

Age:18 – 33

Education:

B.Sc. having studied Chemistry as Main/ Optional subject in any branch of Chemistry while undertaking the course. Plus

(a) One year Diploma of Health / Sanitary Inspector

or

(b) One year National Trade Certificate (NTC) in Health Sanitary Inspector awarded by National Council for Vocational Training, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, New Delhi.

Post:Lab Superintendent Grade III

Level:6

Pay scale:35,400

Vacancies:25

Age:18 – 33

Education:

B.Sc with Bio-Chemistry/ Micro Biology/ Life science/ B.Sc with Chemistry and Biology as main or as optional/subsidiary subjects or equivalent plus Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT) or equivalent

or

B.Sc in Medical Technology (Laboratory) from a recognized institution.

Post:Optometrist

Level:4

pay scale:25,500

Vacancies:6

Age:18 – 33

Education:

B.Sc in Optometry or Diploma in Ophthalmic Technician (the course should be of 3 to 4 years duration). The candidate should have Registration with the concerned Council/ Licensing body.

Post: Perfusionist

Level:6

Pay scale:35,400

Vacancies:1

Age:21 – 40

Education:

B.Sc with Diploma in Perfusion Technology

or

B.Sc and Three years experience in Cardio Pulmonary Pump Technician in Reputed Recognised Hospital.

Post: Physiotherapist

Level:6

Pay scale:35,400

Vacancies:21

Age:18 – 33

Education:

(i) Bachelors’ Degree in Physiotherapy from a recognized University and

(ii) Two years of practical experience in Physiotherapy from the Government / Private Hospital with at least one hundred beds

Post: Pharmacist Grade III

Level:5

Pay scale:29,200

Vacancies:277

Age:20 – 35

Education:

10+2 in Science or it’s equivalent, with Diploma in Pharmacy from recognized

institution and registered as Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act, 1948

or

Bachelor degree in Pharmacy (B.Pharma) from a recognized University or equivalent and Registered as a Pharmacist under the Pharmacy Act,1948

Post name:Radiographer

level:5

Pay scale:29,200

Vacancies:61

Age:19 – 33

Education:

10+2 with Physics and Chemistry and Diploma in Radiography / X-Ray Technician /

Radiodiagnosis Technology (2 years course) from recognized Insitute.

Science graduates with a Diploma in Radiography/ X-Ray Technician/ Radiodiagnosis Technology (2 years course) shall be preferred.

Post: Speech Therapist

Level:5

Pay scale:29,200

Vacancies:01

Age:

18 – 33

Education:

(i) B.Sc and Diploma in Audio and Speech Therapy and (ii) 2 years experience in the related field.

Post:ECG Technician

Level:4

Pay scale:25,500

Vacancies:23

Age:18 – 33

Education:

10+2 / Graduation in Science having Certificate Degree in ECG Laboratory Technology/ Cardiology/Diploma/Cardiology Technician/ Cardiology Techniques of a reputed institution.

Post: Lady Health Visitor

Level:4

Pay scale:25,500

Level:02

Age:18 – 30

Education:

12th (Graduation) from a recognized Board/ University with multipurpose workers course from Institutes recognized by Central/ State Governments.

Post scale: Lab Assistant Grade II

Level:3

Pay scale:21,700

Level:82

Age:18 – 33

Education:

12th (10 + 2 stage) in Science plus

(a) Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT)

or

(b) Certificate Course in Medical Lab.

Technology at par with Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) subject to the fulfilment of (i) The course has been done from the institution which is recognized by a University or Technical Board of State Government/Central Government authority;

(ii) The duration of the course is at least 01 year; (iii) During the course the candidate should have done the training on a full-time basis; and (iv) At the end of the course, there should be a system of examination which has been successful passes by the candidate.

Important Dates:

•March 4, 2019: Opening of online registration of applications.

•March 2, 2019: Closing of online registration of applications.

Closing date and time for the Payment of Application fee:

• April 4, 2019 (1:00) : SBI Challan

• April 4, 2019 (1:00): Post office challan

• April 5, 2019 (10:00): Net Banking/credit card/ debit card

• April 7, 2019 (11:59): Closing of online submission of application complete in all respects

• 1st week of June 2019: Computer Based Exam (tentatively)

