The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has imposed a fine of Rs 5000 to the office of Prime Minister Narender Modi. The fine was imposed as the PMO was unable to file a reply to a public interest litigation (PIL). The PIL registered claimed that the PMO takes account of only 10 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) whereas about five thousand reports are submitted to it by federal auditor every year.

The office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was imposed a fine of Rs 5000 by the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The fine has been imposed as the PMO failed to file an affidavit over a public interest litigation (PIL). The PIL was moved by Sunil Kandu hat has claimed that the central government takes cognisance of barely 10 reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) whereas about five thousand reports are submitted to it by federal auditor every year.

A bench of Justice Sudhir Agrawal and Justice Abdul Moin of the Lucknow bench of the high court passed the order on the PIL. The PIL also sought reform in the CAG. Apart from it, the PIL further questioned the role of the central government is not taking any action on audit objections raised by the CAG in the past 10 years. Hearing the PIL, the high court had on August 1, 2017, given the PMO and the law ministry a month’s time to file their response.

When the matter came up again before the bench, Assistant Solicitor General S B Pandey sought more time to file a response on behalf of the PMO and the Law Ministry. Expressing displeasure at this, the bench though granted one more opportunity to Pandey to file a reply, imposed Rs 5,000 cost on the PMO and Law Ministry for their lethargy in responding to the high court’s direction. The court has fixed the matter for next hearing after three weeks.