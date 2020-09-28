Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha on Monday issued a statement clarifying the events that occurred on September 20, 2020, when 2 farm bills were passed in the Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh has issued a clarification regarding the events of September 20 when two agriculture bills were passed in the Upper House of Parliament. Harivansh said in his statement that he held a constitutional position and therefore, could not issue a formal rebuttal. He said he was bringing those facts to everyone’s notice and leave it to their conscience for their judgment.

The statutory resolution disapproving the ordinance and the amendment for the reference of the bill to select committee moved by K.K.Ragesh were negatived by voice vote by the house at 1.07 p.m as Sri Ragesh was in the Well of the house and not on his seat in the gallery at that point of time. This can be seen from the video as after calling him to move his resolution and amendment, I looked at the gallery, but he was not there, he stated.

Harivansh said that it was true that Tiruchi Shiva demanded a division on his amendment for reference of his bill to select committee from his seat at 1.10 p.m., it could be seen from the same video that around 1.09 p.m, one member was tearing the rule book and throwing on him. He said that besides, he was surrounded by some hostile members, who were trying to snatch papers from him.

Also read: Amid protests, President Kovind gives assent to 3 farm bills passed by Parliament

Also read: Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh dies at 82, PM Modi, Rajnath Singh and others extend condolences

He added that it would be appreciated that as per rules and practice, in order to have a division, two things are essential, firstly there should be a demand for division and equally important that there should be order in the house.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday gave his assent to three farm bills passed by the Parliament in the recently-concluded monsoon session.

With this, all three bills have now become acts- The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Service Act, 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The three bills were passed by Parliament amid vehement protest by the Opposition parties. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue.

Also read: BJP’s oldest ally Shiromani Akali Dal quits NDA over farm bills