At a press conference, RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said that the meeting will be attended by representatives chosen from 11 regions and 43 provinces working in Sangh's various fields. The seminar which is organised under the guidance of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi aims to discuss issues related to education programmes of Sangh and prepare a list of yearly programmes for Sangh officers, added Kumar

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh (RSS) will be having its Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) from March 8 at Shivpuri, Gwalior. The three-day seminar which will be organised at Kedhardham in Shivpuri will end on March 10. The meeting will be focusing on issues of national importance, religious issues and other development-oriented issues. Over 1400 RSS representatives and heads from across the country will be attending this three-day seminar.

At a press conference, RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar said that the meeting will be attended by representatives chosen from 11 regions and 43 provinces working in Sangh’s various fields. The seminar which is organised under the guidance of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi aims to discuss issues related to education programmes of Sangh and prepare a list of yearly events for Sangh officers, added Kumar.

Arun further said the meeting is organised every year before the launch of Sangh’s yearbook. The idea of this meeting is to discuss yearly events, allotment of work and their implementation throughout the year. Besides RSS’s yearly events, other issues to be discussed at the meeting include the recent terror attack on the forces, subsequent air strikes by the Indian Air Force, Ram Mandir and upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting which is to take place on March 8 will start at 8:30 in the morning. RSS supremo Bhagwat and general secretary Joshi will be inaugurating this 3-day seminar.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More