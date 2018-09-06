While millions of people celebrated the historic verdict of Supreme Court on scrapping the 157 old Section 377 on Thursday, September 6th, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the ideological mentor of the ruling BJP, said that homosexuality is not a crime but is not natural and RSS does not support such relationships.

Gay marriage and relationship are not compatible with nature and are not natural: RSS

In a historic judgement, the Supreme Court on Thursday, September 6th, overturned the 2013 verdict, which had upheld the colonial-era law, criminalisation gay sex. As millions commemorated the landmark verdict, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, which is the ideological mentor of the ruling dispensation BJP, said it backed the top court’s verdict, by saying that ‘homosexuality is not an offence, but at the same time it is not natural.’

Following the judgement, Arun Kumar, RSS’s All India Campaign chief said, “Gay marriage and relationship are not compatible with nature and are not natural.”Therefore, RSS doesn’t support such relationships, he added. He further said that humans generally learn from experiences and that is why the issue needs social and psychological attention.

Earlier in 2016, senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale sparked controversy after he tweeted saying “Homosexuality is not a crime, but socially immoral act in our society. No need to punish, but to be treated as a psychological case.”

Meanwhile, millions of people celebrated the top court’s historic verdict, which read, “History owes apology to the LGBT community for their sufferings.”

The constitution bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who termed Article 377 as irrational, indefensible and manifestly arbitrary.

The judgement comes after the apex court held right to privacy as a fundamental right and recognised the transgender community the right to be called the third gender.

