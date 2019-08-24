Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh and the chief of RSS Mohan Bhagwat expressed the condolence over the demise of the former union finance minister Arun jaitley and tweeted about it that Jaitley was talented and started his political and social career from his y

Not only RSS but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about former Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s demise and said that Jaitley was full of life and was blessed with intelligence and a quirky sense of humor, he also said that Arun Jaitley was loved by people of the country and said that he was blessed with great knowledge about the country’s history, public policy, constitution, and administration and expressed that how sad he was from the demise of the great leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on an official visit to UAE, today after the demise of Jaitley he spoke to the family of Arun Jaitley to give his consolation. Jaitley’s family told Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to disrupt his trip and his espousal abroad, ANI reported about it.

The former Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s demise has left the country with chronic pain, he died at the age of 66. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9, because he was feeling severe pain and dizziness, he was admitted in the hospital for the past two weeks.

Arun Jaitley was on Ventilator from August 9 and after battling with his severe illness he died on Saturday at 12.07 pm in the hospital, his body will be taken tomorrow for the funeral, the great leader will be remembered because of his great strategies and wit.

