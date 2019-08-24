The RSS on Saturday remembered Arun Jaitley and expressed their condolence who died in Delhi, as a talented and learned leader who made an important contribution towards the development of the country.

Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh and the chief of RSS Mohan Bhagwat expressed the condolence over the demise of the former union finance minister Arun jaitley and tweeted about it that Jaitley was talented and started his political and social career from his y

Not only RSS but the Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about former Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s demise and said that Jaitley was full of life and was blessed with intelligence and a quirky sense of humor, he also said that Arun Jaitley was loved by people of the country and said that he was blessed with great knowledge about the country’s history, public policy, constitution, and administration and expressed that how sad he was from the demise of the great leader. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is on an official visit to UAE, today after the demise of Jaitley he spoke to the family of Arun Jaitley to give his consolation. Jaitley’s family told Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to disrupt his trip and his espousal abroad, ANI reported about it.

Arun Jaitley Ji was a political giant, towering intellectual and legal luminary. He was an articulate leader who made a lasting contribution to India. His passing away is very saddening. Spoke to his wife Sangeeta Ji as well as son Rohan, and expressed condolences. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

Full of life, blessed with wit, a great sense of humour and charisma, Arun Jaitley Ji was admired by people across all sections of society. He was multi-faceted, having impeccable knowledge about India’s Constitution, history, public policy, governance and administration. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 24, 2019

PM Narendra Modi has spoken to Arun Jaitley’s wife and son, and expressed his condolences. Both of them insisted that PM does not cancel his current foreign tour. pic.twitter.com/obQiBh3Cso — ANI (@ANI) August 24, 2019

The former Union Minister Arun Jaitley’s demise has left the country with chronic pain, he died at the age of 66. Jaitley was admitted to AIIMS on August 9, because he was feeling severe pain and dizziness, he was admitted in the hospital for the past two weeks.

Arun Jaitley was on Ventilator from August 9 and after battling with his severe illness he died on Saturday at 12.07 pm in the hospital, his body will be taken tomorrow for the funeral, the great leader will be remembered because of his great strategies and wit.

