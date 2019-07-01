RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 top Sangh leaders join Twitter: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has made his debut on Twitter today, July 1, 2019. Along with Bhagwat, six other top Sangh leaders, including Suresh Joshi, Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah, Arun Kumar and Aniruddh Deshpande, have joined the micro-blogging site. The Twitter handles have been verified and none of them has tweeted anything so far. Mohan Bhagwat’s Twitter handle has already over 8k people following it.

The RSS has also confirmed that seven of its top functionaries joined Twitter with an aim to check on fake accounts. A report in the Hindustan Times quoted a senior functionary of the RSS saying, there are a number of accounts impersonating to be RSS’ top leaders were available on Twitter. These accounts were used to share fake posts, he added.

On the other hand, the RSS is active on Twitter with the name, @ RSSorg, since June 2011. It has over 1.32 million followers so far. The handle is used to share RSS statements and information about different events.

Ironically, the Sangh chief had publicly denounced the social media for being all about me, my, mine. He had said that people often try to force their opinions on others with social media. He added that people end up talking about their personal beliefs on social media without considering the fact that their opinion is part of a collective whole.

