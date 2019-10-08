The RSS chief said the ruling BJP government at the Centre took a bold step to scarp Article 370 that no other political party had dared to touch.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Bhagwat was addressing the RSS cadre on the occasion of the Dussehra celebration at the Sangh’s headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The RSS chief said the ruling BJP government at the Centre took a bold step to scarp Article 370 that no other political party had dared to touch.

On August 5, the Centre revoked Article 370 and 35a of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.

Bhagwat said many people are trying to divide the country in the name of intolerance and the RSS is determined to fight against such forces. Vested interests are fanning incidents like mob lynchings to create hatred among people of different religions in an attempt to divide the country. The RSS chief also warned them that the anti-Indian forces won’t be able to achieve success in their nefarious design to break India because RSS is ready and determined to fight against such forces.

Speaking on the combat worthiness of the Indian armed forces, the Sangh chief said the forces have proved their mettle during the Surgical Strike and Balakot airstrikes. On September 29, 2016, Indian Army commandos had crossed the LoC and attacked terrorist launchpads deep inside Pakistan. In a similar manner, on February 26 this year, Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the Indian Air Force had attacked terrorist camps in Pakistan’s Balakot in a pre-dawn strike.

