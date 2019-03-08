RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi inaugurate three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Gwalior: The seminar, which has been organised under the guidance of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi, aims to discuss issues related to education programmes of Sangh and prepare a list of yearly programmes for Sangh officers.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi inaugurate three-day Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha in Gwalior: The 3-day-long annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) has begun in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior on Friday. RSS sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah (general secretary) Bhaiyaji Joshi inaugurated the three-day meet. The seminar which has been organised under the guidance of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi aims to discuss issues related to education programmes of Sangh and prepare a list of yearly programmes for Sangh officers.

The Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) meeting began at 8.30 am today (Friday). Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha is the highest decision making body in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Around 1400 delegates from across the nation and 39 organisations of the Sangh including BJP, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) are attending the meeting.

BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the meeting on March 9 while RSS sarsanghchalak Bhagwat will address the concluding session of the ABPS on March 10, reports said.

Earlier, RSS spokesperson Arun Kumar had told reporters that the meeting will be attended by representatives chosen from 11 regions and 43 provinces working in Sangh’s various fields.

The meeting has been organised every year before the launch of Sangh’s yearbook.

