RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat Thursday said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre should bring an ordinance to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He made the remark while addressing RSS karyakartas at Nagpur's Reshmibagh Ground. The event also marks the organisation's 93rd foundation day.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday expressed his displeasure over the delay in construction of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking at Vijaya Dashami event of the RSS in Nagpur, he said Ram Mandir should be built urgently as it is must for India’s oneness. He further added that temple construction has been delayed by politics. The RSS chief said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre should bring an ordinance to build Ayodhya Ram temple in Ayodhya.

At the event, he spoke on a range of issues from the ongoing Sabarimala controversy, SC/ST to Pakistan, internal security of the country. He made the remark while addressing RSS karyakartas at Nagpur’s Reshmibagh Ground. The event also marks the organisation’s 93rd foundation day. The RSS was founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. This year the RSS has invited Nobel Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi as chief guest for its Vijayadashmi Utsav. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were also present at the event.

Earlier this month, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for not fulfilling the promise of building Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Last month, the Supreme Court refused to refer to a 5-judge Constitution bench the issue of reconsideration of the observations in its 1994 judgement that a mosque is not integral to Islam. The Supreme Court’s decision paved the way for the resumption of the hearing of the Ayodhya title suit from October 29.

