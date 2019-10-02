RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at a book launch on Tuesday said India was a Hindu Rashtra and it was non-negotiable. He asserted that no one ideology or ideologue could define RSS holistically.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said the Sangh was not defined by ideology or idealogue nor was it influenced by any ‘ism’ or doctrine.

He said the organization cannot be contained into a bunch of thoughts or compilation of speeches of RSS second chief MS Golwalkar underlining that there was no need for a Sangh ideologue either.

Speaking at the launch of the book, ‘The RSS: Roadmaps for the 21st Century’ by ABVP national secretary Sunil Ambedkar, the RSS chief said there was nothing like an idealogue asserting that Hindustan is a Hindu Rashtra and it was the fact of life which could not be changed by anybody. On the book, Bhagwat said it was a roadmap to youngsters to help introduce the values and vision of the organization to others and added that it was also a catalyst in clearing misunderstanding related to RSS ideology.

He said no one ideology or limited thoughts could define Sangh, asserting that it was wrong to use terms like Sang Parivar or Sangh ideology. Calling such terms incomplete, Bhagwat referred to Golwalkar and Dr. KB Hedgear claiming that the two began to understand the thought process behind RSS only after they worked as Sanrsanghchalak.

He stressed that there was no ideologue and added that Hanuman, Maratha king Shivaji and Hedgewar were their role models.

RSS chief reiterated that India is a Hindu Rashtra and nobody could erode that idea. Underlining that Sangh welcomed everyone with open arms, Bhagwat said the organization accepts even those who did not consider themselves Hindu along with those who considered Bharat as their own motherland. He also spoke on homosexuality and said that the existence of transgender was no new phenomenon.

Bhagwat said the community has an equal place and representation in society and added that homosexuality should not be a big problem and solutions can be carved out.

Among others present at the event were former Chief Justice of India KG Balakrishna and FICCI president Sandip Somany.

