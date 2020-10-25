Dussehra 2020: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday listed various "noteworthy incidents" that took place in the last one year.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday listed various “noteworthy incidents” that took place in the last one year.

“Many noteworthy incidents occurred in the last one year. Before last year’s Dussehra function Article 370 became ineffective following due parliamentary procedures. Bhoomipujan for grand Ram Mandir was performed on August 5, 2020, based on Supreme Court’s unambiguous judgment on November 9, 2019. During the groundbreaking ceremony of the Ram temple, we witnessed the patience and sensibility of all Indians during these events. The lawful passage of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) also took place,” Bhagwat said in his address at the annual Dussehra function at Maharshi Vyas auditorium, RSS headquarters in Nagpur.

Bhagwat said that using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests. “CAA does not oppose any particular religious community. But those who wanted to oppose this new law misled our Muslim brothers by propagating a false notion that it was aimed at restricting the Muslim population. Using CAA, opportunists unleashed organised violence in the name of protests. Before it could be discussed further, the focus shifted on coronavirus this year. So, communal flare in minds of few people stayed in their minds only. Coronavirus overshadowed all other topics. In the background, the efforts by rioters and opportunists to reignite the conflict still continue,” he added.

Also read: Army won’t let anyone take an inch of country’s land: Rajnath Singh after ‘Shastra Puja’

Also read: 70th Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi urges people to observe festivals with modesty, be ‘vocal for local’ while shopping

With Bhagwat, other RSS leaders participated in the annual Dussehra function at Maharshi Vyas auditorium, RSS headquarters in Nagpur. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 volunteers were allowed inside the auditorium.

“This is probably the first time in Sangh’s history since its foundation day that a # RSS Vijay Dashmi programme, is being organised with such a restricted low number. We have done this keeping in view the COVID-19 protocol,” Bhagwat said.

“Maintaining distance with their own family members, the corona warriors, risking their lives, embraced the death-scare posed by the virus and bravely stood at the frontline in this war round the clock. Government officials, medical practitioners practising different forms of medicine, police officers, municipality workers and cleaners displayed an extraordinary sense of responsibility by dedicatedly serving the infected patients,” he said.

“Bharat stood strong in the face of corona and dealt with the calamity effectively. Our governing and administrative agencies promptly sprung up in action cautioning citizens, creating emergency task forces and efficiently implemented control measures,” he added.

Bhagwat also performed Shastrapuja, the Hindu tradition in which arms are worshipped annually in Dussehra by warriors. RSS marks Vijay Dashmi as one of its biggest events when the RSS chief addresses the RSS workers on a number of issues concerning politics, society, national security and family values.

Also read: Bihar polls: Chirag Paswan to perform puja at Sitamarhi as LJP promises grand Sita temple