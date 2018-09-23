The following move is aimed to cater the section of people who had been facing problems in getting products from cow's urine and dung. Reports add that Deen Dayal Dham is a centre that is run by Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh.

RSS-backed Deen Dayal Dham located in Farah town of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh had reportedly tied up with e-commerce giant Amazon in order to sell soaps, shampoos, apparels, medicines, health and beauty products made from cow dung and cow urine. The following move is aimed to cater the section of people who had been facing problems in getting products from cow’s urine and dung. Reports add that Deen Dayal Dham is a centre that is run by Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh.

Apart from selling the products made from cow dung and urine, Deen Dayal Dham will also put up kurtas of PM Modi and CM Yogi for sale at Amazon. Commenting on the development, Deen Dayal Dham’s Ghanshyam Gupta said that they had a meeting with Amazon in regard to this and soon the advertisements for their products will be up on the e-commerce website.

Briefing the reporters a little about the whole process he said that as soon as the order is placed via Amazon, the centre will be alerted and the products will be dispatched accordingly. Gupta added that he had been associated with Deen Dayal Dham for more than two decades.

He added that the women in the nearby villages are also working at Deen Dayal Kamdhenu Gaushala pharmacy.

The spokesperson from the RSS-backed centre said that since Amazon delivery option is not available yet, they are in agreement with Indian Postal Department and as per the agreement, the products will be delivered in 10 days to the customer.

