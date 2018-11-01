RBI and Centre rift widens: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) economic wing head has reportedly come out and asked the RBI Governor Urjit Patel to either work with the Central government or step down from his post of the governor of the RBI.

After the Centre invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act to make the Central bank work in sync with the government, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) economic wing head has reportedly come out and asked the RBI Governor Urjit Patel to either work with the Central government or step down from his post of the governor of the RBI. RSS is said to be the idealogical mentor of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party, BJP. The reports of Centre invoking Section 7 of RBI Act, surfaced a few days after the deputy governor of the RBI, Viral Acharya, claimed that the interference by the Centre in the working of the RBI could result in disastrous consequences.

Commenting on the rift between RBI and Centre, RSS economic wing head Ashwani Mahajan said that RBI Governor Urjit Patel must refrain his other officials from making differences in public. As per a report by NDTV, RSS official added that if RBI Governor Urjit Patel is unable to comply with the discipline, it would be better for everyone if he resigns. Ashwani Mahajan is chief of the RSS’s Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) economic group.

The following reports surfaced a few days after the media reports suggested that Urjit Patel may step down as Governor of the RBI. The Centre had invoked Section 7 of the RBI Act to issue instructions to the Central Bank governor, Urjit Patel. The directions were reportedly related to the matters of public interest.

Earlier a report by Economic Times further claimed that several separate letters have been sent to the RBI Chief Urjit Patel by the Centre on the matters of capital requirement for weak banks, liquidity for Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) and money lending to SME’s.

The Centre has invoked Section 7 which empowers it to give instructions to the RBI in order to adapt and act of certain issues relating to public interest. Reports suggest that Section 7 of the RBI Act has never been used by any political party before. post India’s independence.

Section 7 entitles the government to instructions to the RBI after it consults with the Governor. the directions could be issued on any matter with the Centre find to be of Public interest. however, it still remains under the wraps that how the Centre will be using the Section 7 of the RBI Act.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More