The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is all set for a gigantic show of strength in western UP, Meerut on Sunday 25 with more than 2 lakh volunteers who will be attending in the event, called Rashtrodaya Sammelan. the event will be attended by RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. The recent gathering in Assam took place in order to diffuse the RSS message in the entire northeastern states and unify the various castes and communities residing in the region.

The participation of so many volunteers will mark the largest mobilisation in the country vis-a-vis in recent years of RSS rally as innumerable volunteers from the RSS have participated in the event | For pictorial representation only |

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is gearing up for a massive show of strength in Uttar Pradesh, Meerut on Sunday, February 25 with more than 2 lakh volunteers who will be attending in the event, called Rashtrodaya Sammelan, the event will be attended by RSS supremo Mohan Bhagwat. The participation of so many volunteers will mark the largest mobilisation in the country vis-a-vis in recent years of RSS rally as innumerable volunteers from the RSS have participated in the event, who belong from UP and Uttarakhand.

The RSS akhil bharat prachar pramukh, Manmohan Vaidya, said, “RSS holds such large-scale gatherings in a decade or so in different regions – this is done to reach out to the new generation as they are curious about the Sangh. It is a one-day gathering in uniform, and we are expecting a large turnout of over a lakh”, reported News18. Bhagwat recently addressed a massive gathering in Assam, which is considered as the RSS’ first big mobilisation in the north-east, in which tribals, regional heads were also invited, along with BJP leaders.

ALSO READ: Hindutva unifying force for India’s diversity: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

As the northeastern states will witness elections this year, the Assam gathering took place in order to diffuse the RSS message in the entire northeastern states and unify the various castes and communities residing in the region. The purpose of this massive show of strength is an exercise as per the RSS, is to outreach people and attract more audience. The gigantic gathering is expected to instil confidence in the karyakarta working in remote regions. 2 northeastern states- Nagaland and Meghalaya are going to polls, the third Tripura voted recently with a vote share of 78%.

ALSO READ: Nobody has the right to judge anyone’s patriotism: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App