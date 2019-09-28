RSS: The RSS has thanked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for mentioning its name at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) A and promoting the outfit worldwide. Krishna Gopal Sharma, a senior RSS leader, also equated India with the Sangh saying both are synonyms.

RSS: A day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan attacked the RSS at the 74th session of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, one of its leaders on Saturday thanked Khan for mentioning its name at the highest world forum saying that they are indebted to him for promoting the Sangh worldwide. These remarks came from the mouth of Krishna Gopal Sharma, a senior member of the BJP’s parent organization.

Sharma said that the RSS is confined to India and it has no branches outside the country. He said that if Pakistan has problems with the Sangh, it means they are also having the same issue with India, referring to Khan’s targeting of the RSS at the UNGA session on Friday. Sharm also equated the outfit with India, asserting that both are synonyms now.

#WATCH RSS leader Dr Krishna Gopal Sharma says, "RSS is only in India. We don't have any branches anywhere in world. If Pakistan is angry with us it means they are angry with India. RSS & India are synonyms now. We also wanted the world to see India & RSS as one." pic.twitter.com/uuYHdPF71B — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2019

Sharma said that they also wanted the world to see India and the RSS as one, to which Khan has helped a lot. Speaking at the UNGA, Khan had said that RSS believes in the ethnic cleansing of Muslims and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a life member of the Sangh. Khan said that the Mohan Bhagwat-led outfit was banned several times during the tenure of Congres in India. It is pertinent to mention that most of the BJP parliamentarians are the members of the RSS.

Khan tried to corner India by invoking RSS. He also leveled allegations of human rights violation against India, saying Kashmiris are being detained and tortured. The prime minister also warned the United Nations that the situation between India and Pakistan could turn out of control anytime if the issue was not resolved.

On the last day of the four-day UNGA session, India responded to Pakistan by using the right to reply. Vidisha Maitra, who is the First Secretary MEA, said that Pakistan is continuously harboring and supporting terrorism. She was responding to Khan’s remarks that all the terror outfits were dismantled in the county.

