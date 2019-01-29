RSS leader Indresh Kumar calls Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan traitors: Senior leader of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh Indresh Kumar courted controversy on Tuesday, January 29, for calling veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan “traitors”. Speaking at a public event in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district he said that they might be good actors but are akin to Mir Jafar and Jaichand and do not deserve respect. His comments came amid a row over Padma Bhushan recipient Mr Shah’s remark on the Bulandshahr mob violence, which claimed the life of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.
While in 2016, PK actor Aamir Khan stoked controversy for saying he felt insecure in the country due to excessive intolerance and was suggested by his wife Kiran Rao to leave the country. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that actors are facing seething attacks from the BJP and RSS. Earlier Mr Shah was attacked when he said that cows are given more significance than a policeman in our country.
While RSS ideologue Mr Kumar’s blatant attack hit many headlines on Tuesday, he was condemned for his remarks on Twitter. He also went on to take a dig at the Congress party and Left parties, claiming they were the reason behind the delay of Ayodhya case hearing.
He said the delay behind the construction of Ram Mandir is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party. He also rebuked communal religious forces and a few senior judges who he claimed, are delaying justice. Meanwhile, BJP’s ally Shiv Sena and its parent organisation RSS in earlier December 2018 had organised innumerable grand rallies for pitching wave for the construction of Ram temple.
Leave a Reply