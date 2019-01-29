RSS leader Indresh Kumar calls Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan traitors: RSS ideologue Indresh Kumar hit headlines on Tuesday, January 29. for calling veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan traitors. Speaking at a public event in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district he said they do not deserve respect.

RSS leader Indresh Kumar calls Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan traitors: Senior leader of Rashtriya Swyamsevak Sangh Indresh Kumar courted controversy on Tuesday, January 29, for calling veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Aamir Khan “traitors”. Speaking at a public event in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district he said that they might be good actors but are akin to Mir Jafar and Jaichand and do not deserve respect. His comments came amid a row over Padma Bhushan recipient Mr Shah’s remark on the Bulandshahr mob violence, which claimed the life of Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh.

While in 2016, PK actor Aamir Khan stoked controversy for saying he felt insecure in the country due to excessive intolerance and was suggested by his wife Kiran Rao to leave the country. Meanwhile, this is not the first time that actors are facing seething attacks from the BJP and RSS. Earlier Mr Shah was attacked when he said that cows are given more significance than a policeman in our country.

While RSS ideologue Mr Kumar’s blatant attack hit many headlines on Tuesday, he was condemned for his remarks on Twitter. He also went on to take a dig at the Congress party and Left parties, claiming they were the reason behind the delay of Ayodhya case hearing.

He said the delay behind the construction of Ram Mandir is Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party. He also rebuked communal religious forces and a few senior judges who he claimed, are delaying justice. Meanwhile, BJP’s ally Shiv Sena and its parent organisation RSS in earlier December 2018 had organised innumerable grand rallies for pitching wave for the construction of Ram temple.

Dear #naseeruddinshah, @amirkingkhan & @sherryontopp

Pls RT a tweet or two (howsoever dumb it might be) of Indresh Kumar, so that he doesn't abuse u to make presence felt Naseeruddin Shah, Aamir Khan& Navjot Sidhu are like traitors, says RSS ldr Indresh https://t.co/Rd9GzhWW3b — Friend Of Friends (@ProfFriend) January 29, 2019

If criticising govt makes Naseer, Amir and Siddhu 'traitors' as per RSS leadr Indresh Kumar, den I wud suggest 2 rename d sections of Parliament; ruling party sectn as Nationalists and opposition as Traitors. Aftr all opptn MPs r also Traitors as they criticise govt…#RSS — Kalyan Das (@daskalyan09) January 29, 2019

@narendramodi Calling of RSS senior leader Indresh Kumar to cine actors Amir and Naseer as traitors,It seems as if you don't have remained control on your https://t.co/tPKM1cxGoO doesn't seem as if they are running the Government but irresponsible individuals of cabal.(IQRA) — Rafik Ansari (@rafik_ansa) January 29, 2019

We don't need certificate of RSS nagpur to prove our patriotism once those people who supported British traitors are speaking of patriotism what a joke show any RSS cadre in freedom struggle #IndreshKumar — Prof MOHAMMED ABDUL MAJEED (@mamajeed79) January 29, 2019

Who is Indresh Kumar?, Whatever he has said is islam, does he join Islam?, Indresh bhai ka in logon ke baare me kya khayal hai jo apni Budhi maa Ko bank ki line me aur patni Ko raste me chod kar ghum rahe hain videsh, kabhi in par bhi tippadi Kiya kariye, kupratha par bhi boliye. — SHAKEB AHSAN SYED (@syedshakebahsan) January 27, 2019

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More