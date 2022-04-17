RSS leader was murdered in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang

In the Palakkad district of Kerala, an RSS leader was murdered in the afternoon by a bike-borne gang, which the police suspect was retaliation for the murder of a PFI leader the day before.

A six-member gang attacked SK Srinivasan (45), a former district leader and RSS office-bearer, at his Melamuri motorcycle shop, police said.

The incident happened less than 24 hours after a Popular Front of India (PFI) leader was allegedly killed by the RSS in a village near here.

Following the assassination of the RSS head, locals have closed shops in the surrounding neighborhoods, and police have boosted security.

According to CCTV footage from neighboring shops aired on TV stations, the assailants were riding three motorbikes to the shop and three of them attacked Srinivasan.

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the Palakkad murders, the police have warned that individuals who try to stir communal hatred through social media will face severe consequences.