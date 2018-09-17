Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is organising its three-day long “Bhavishya Ka Bharat” (India of the Future) event in New Delhi. The event is taking place at Vigyan Bhawan. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be speaking at the event, which is being seen as an attempt by the RSS to connect to the masses, especially with the minorities. For today’s event, the RSS has invited heads of the religious organisations including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and others.
According to reports, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected speak on issues which have been used by the opposition, especially the Congress party to counter the government such as cow vigilantism and lynching, Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya, Article 370, women’s empowerment, education, culture, and also on the Modi government’s so far performance.
Along with national and regional party leaders, RSS has also invited heads of over 100 foreign missions to New Delhi.
Speaking at "Bhavishya Ka Bharat" 3-day lecture series, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that Sangh has been misunderstood. They are working hard to develop India.
Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala, Bhojpuri star Ravi Kishan, other Bollywood actors including Annu Kapoor attend RSS' 3-day lecture series on "Bhavishya Ka Bharat", taking place at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi.
Delhi: Actors Manisha Koirala, Ravi Kishen,Annu Kapoor and others at RSS's 'Bhavishya ka Bharat' lecture series pic.twitter.com/54M4aGLwMp— ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018
BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said that "Bhavishya Ka Bharat" (India of the Future) is a lecture series that has been organised for Mohan Bhagwat and he (Ram Madhav) has no idea who all have been invited to the event.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday said that he hasn't received any invitation - in the form of e-mail, phone call or letter - from the RSS for three-day lecture series. Ramesh also made it clear that he wouldn't have attended the RSS conclave even if they had invited him.