Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is organising its three-day long “Bhavishya Ka Bharat” (India of the Future) event in New Delhi. The event is taking place at Vigyan Bhawan. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will be speaking at the event, which is being seen as an attempt by the RSS to connect to the masses, especially with the minorities. For today’s event, the RSS has invited heads of the religious organisations including Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and others.

According to reports, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is expected speak on issues which have been used by the opposition, especially the Congress party to counter the government such as cow vigilantism and lynching, Jammu and Kashmir, Ayodhya, Article 370, women’s empowerment, education, culture, and also on the Modi government’s so far performance.

Along with national and regional party leaders, RSS has also invited heads of over 100 foreign missions to New Delhi.

