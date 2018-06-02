Amid RSS-Pranab Mukherjee controversy, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday recalled his association with RSS and said even Mahatma Gandhi in1934 had acknowledged positives values propounded by the RSS. He added that I see no reason for anyone to have an objection to the principles of RSS. The former BJP leader added that RSS is all about social reform and social movement, all guided by the supremacy of the nation.

As controversy over RSS’ invitation to former President Pranab Mukherjee continues, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday spoke about his association with the right-wing organisation. The former BJP leader even appreciated RSS for its contribution to society and nation. Addressing 8th Nanaji Memorial lecture organised by Deendayal Research Institute at Maharashtra Sadan in national capital New Delhi, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu said, “I see no reason for anyone to have any objection with principles of RSS which are aimed at character development based on core ancient Indian ethos & values which advocated the philosophy of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ meaning the world is one family.”

Rubbishing all claims that RSS is against the underprivileged people, Naidu said, “Even Father of our Nation, Gandhiji in 1934 had acknowledged positives values propounded by the RSS. He quoted Gandhiji as saying,”When I visited RSS camp I was surprised by your discipline and absence of untouchability” He himself enquired about this to volunteers and found that they’re living and eating together without trying to know each other’s caste, said Naidu.

He even quoted socialist leader Jayprakash Narayan, “RSS alone has the capacity to transform society, end casteism and wipe the tears from the eyes of the poor. I have great expectations form this revolutionary organisation which has taken up the challenge of creating a new India.”

He further added that from my association with RSS, I can assure that RSS is all about self-discipline, self-respect, self-defense, self- reliance, social reform, social consciousness, social movement, selfless service, all guided by the philosophy of supremacy of the nation.

The Congress is divided over Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to accept the RSS invitation to attend its annual event at its headquarters in Nagpur on June 7. Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had also invited former RBI governor to its Chicago event.

