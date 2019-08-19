RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that the dialogue on reservation required a harmonious atmosphere, however, the Opposition denounced his remark calling it BJP's agenda to snatch the rights of poor.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has called for a dialogue between those favouring reservation and those opposing it in an atmosphere of harmony, reports said on Monday. Speaking at the concluding session of Gyanotsav, an event on competitive exams organised by the RSS-affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas, the RSS chief said that a solution on the issue of reservation is possible only if those in support of reservation would hear and consider the ideas of those against it and vice versa. He added this was the only way to find a solution that too without any law or rules.

Bhagwat further asserted that it was not possible to solve the issue until there’s harmony in all of society. In past too, Bhagwat had tried to address the issue and asked for a review of the reservation policy, however, his attempt sparked massive controversy and invited flak from the Opposition.

Bhagwat further clarified that the RSS never influenced the BJP’s agenda. He said that the RSS, BJP and the party-led NDA government were three different entities, adding one could not be held responsible for the actions of others.

He said that the BJP has some Sangh workers and so the government, however, it’s not mandatory for the BJP to always listen to the RSS and agree with it.

Soon after Bhagwat’s comments made headlines, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala was first to react on the issue. In a tweet carrying a bit from Bhagwat’s address, Surjewala said that the BJP’s agenda has been exposed. He said that the BJP’s agenda to snatch the rights of the poor and amend the Constitution was exposed.

