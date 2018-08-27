Congress president Rahul Gandhi, reportedly, has been invited by RSS to attend an event along with CPM's Sitaram Yechury in New Delhi. According to sources, the event is likely to be held in mid-September.

It was not a long ago when a fair share of the Congress leadership bemoaned long-serving party member and former President Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend an RSS event. Mukherjee was the chief guest at the event and addressed the RSS cadre, which has long been an ideological nemesis of the Congress party. Now fast forward roughly two months and there are reports doing round that party president Rahul Gandhi might himself attend another event organised by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

As per sources, RSS is likely to invite Rahul Gandhi to one of its event which is supposed to be held in New Delhi. It is being reported that the event is likely to be scheduled between September 17 and September 19. There are also reports that the RSS will invite CPM’s general secretary Sitaram Yechury and other prominent leaders as well.

The event is said to focus on “the India of the future” and much discussion is likely to take place between the political leaders in attendance. Any of the involved parties and party leaders are yet to make a statement on the matter.

Earlier in June, Congress’ tall leader Pranab Mukherjee raised eyebrows when he attended and addressed an RSS event in Nagpur. Mukherjee, however, issued a strong statement in his address saying, “We derive our strength from tolerance. We accept and respect our pluralism… Any attempt at defining our nationhood in terms of dogmas and identities of religion, region, hatred and intolerance will only lead to dilution of our national identity.”

Despite condemning Mukherjee’s decision, the Congress later organised an Iftar party and invited the under-fire former president to palliate the situation. Rahul Gandhi also invited several opposition leaders to the party in a move which was seen as the symbol of opposition unity.

