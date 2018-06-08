Responding to the doctored photo of former President Pranab Mukherjee's from its event, RSS on Friday said that it was a work of some frustrated forces who want to defame them using their dirty tricks. RSS released a letter on the issue and said that earlier people tried to stop former President to attend their function.

After former President Pranab Mukherjee’s morphed photo from the RSS event went viral on social media on Friday, RSS while responding to the issue in a letter said that it was a dirty trick by some frustrated forces who want to defame them. RSS released a letter after Pranab Mukherjee’s doctored image with folded hands and a cap, went viral on social media. In the letter, RSS said that some divisive political forces posted a morphed photo of Pranab Mukherjee standing with folded hands during the recitation of Sangh Prarthana in Nagpur, Maharashtra during RSS event at its headquarters.

Making it clear that it was work of some frustrated people who also raised questions on Pranab Mukherjee attending RSS event, the organisation added that these people initially tried to create an opposition to stop the former President to attend their function and now these frustrated people were trying to do dirty tricks to defame their organisation. We denounce and strongly condemn such dirty tricks by these divisive forces to deliberately defame RSS.

Many leaders in the Congress party had raised questions on Pranab Mukherjee’s decision to attend RSS function in Nagpur and have asked him to reconsider his decision. Those include Congress leader Ahmed Patel and Pranab’s daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee.

Also Read: Khattar government to review new policy after upset athletes call it a mockery of sportspersons

Ahmed Patel took to Twitter and said that he did not expect this from Pranab da, while his daughter said that she hoped her father would understand after this how BJP’s dirty tricks department works.

Silencing his critics, Pranab Mukherjee said had said that he would only response ones when he will speak at the event. Pranab Mukherjee’s address at the RSS event was based on nationalism, unity, democracy and tolerance.

Also Read: Bihar: NDA’s unity feast, no speeches, no discussion

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More