Sharpening his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at Centre for planting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) people everywhere in the country. The Congress leader said RSS is running the government and BJP has planted its people in every department and ministry. “RSS is running the government. It has planted its people everywhere. Even secretaries in ministries are appointed by the RSS,” Gandhi told News18.

Explaining that institutions do not belong to any party or ideology, Congress president said even the people in NITI Aayog were from RSS. Attacking the BJP govt over demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST), Rahul Gandhi said if Congress comes to power in 2019, they will revise the complicated GST and will bring down the tax slabs. He even alleged that demonetisation was an RSS decision and not that of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

BJP Hindustan ke institutions ko capture karne ki koshish kar rahi hai. Rss apne logon ko har institution me daalne ki koshish kar rahi hai. Mohan Bhagwat Ji ka bayan to aapne suna hoga: Rahul Gandhi in #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/vGMThAEzP0 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2018

On Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had demanded an apology from the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for his comments on Indian Army. He said, “Mohan Bhagwat ji has insulted the sacrifices of our jawans. He should apologise for his remark.” Campaigning in the poll-bound Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi visited the Anubhava Mantapa, Basavakalyan in Bidar. The Anubhava Mantapa was a center of saints and philosophers of the Veerashaiva faith in the 12th century. He also paid a visit to Khwaja Bande Nawaz Dargah in Gulbarga district. Besides holding public rallies, Rahul Gandhi also held public meetings to woo the people of Karnataka to vote for Congress in the upcoming polls.