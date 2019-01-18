RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi on Friday attacked the BJP after he asserted that the growth of the country will escalate after the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the RSS leader said that the Ram temple is not just a temple, but there are millions of sentiments and faith of over millions of Hindus that is connected with its construction.

The Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) on Friday launched a new attack at the BJP after it set 2025 as the new date for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While addressing an event at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that the growth of the country will escalate after the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The RSS’ number 2 also asserted that the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya will lead to the growth of the country in the same way as it happened in 1952 after the construction of Somnath Temple in Gujarat.

Highlighting the gravity of the issue, the RSS leader said that the Ram temple is not just a temple, but there are millions of sentiments and faith of over millions of Hindus that is connected with its construction. Attacking PM Modi-led BJP government claim that India will become a world leader again under Modi’s leadership, Joshi said that the target will only be met after the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Bhaiyyaji Joshi, RSS: 1952 mein Somnath mandir ki sthapna ke sath desh gati se aage badha, 2025 mein Ram janmbhumi ke upar mandir ban'ne ke baad fir is disha ko aur gati prapt hone wali hai…Ayodhya ke mandir nirmaan ke baad desh agle 150 saalon ke liye punji praapt karega(17-1) pic.twitter.com/r5uIYT0R00 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 18, 2019

Recently, the RSS has pressed for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The RSS has continuously been attacking the BJP as it believes that the BJP government would not take any steps towards the construction of Ram temple even if it wins the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in November too, the RSS warned the BJP of 1992 like riots in order to ensure the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

