RSS Vijayadashami event LIVE updates: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is addressing RSS workers at the annual Vijaya Dashami function being held at Reshmibagh ground in Nagpur. This year the RSS has invited Nobel Laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi as chief guest for its Vijayadashmi Utsav. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are also present at the event. The event also marks the organization’s foundation day. The RSS was founded in 1925 by Keshav Baliram Hedgewar. At the event, RSS will spell out its agenda before crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
As part of the celebrations, Sangh volunteers carried out ‘Path Sanchalan” (route march) on the occasion of Vijayadashami Utsav. The RSS organises Shastrapujan during Vijayadashmi every year. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is speaking on a range of issues and outlines the organisation’s views on the present scenario and future agenda.
Bhagwat speaks on internal and external security
Addressing the traditional annual Dussehra rally at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said unless the nation was "self-reliant" in defence production, security could not be assured. He also stressed on the need to further strengthen the armed forces to ensure enhanced "internal and external security" and pre-empt any subversive attempts from within or outside to harm the country's unity and integrity.
RSS chief talks about Sabarimala row
The premise of the tradition that has been accepted by society and continuously followed for years together was not taken into consideration. The version of heads of religious denominations and faith of crores of devotees was not taken into account: RSS chief said on Thursday while expressing his view on the ongoing Sabarimala controversy.
RSS chief expresses displeasure over delay in implementation of schmes for SC/ST community
Mohan Bhagwat while delivering a speech at Nagpur expressed displeasure at the delay in the implementation of schemes for SC and ST. His remark is being seen as RSS' attempt to reach out to the backward community before crucial 2019 polls.
'Country need to be self-reliance in defence production'
The country cannot be assured about its security without the total self-reliance in the field of defence production even while continuing with the multilateral exchanges wherever necessary. The pace of national efforts in this direction has to be accelerated: Mohan Bhagwat
RSS chief talks about internal security
Through the manufacturing of vicious atmosphere that weakens the social cohesion-essentially the bedrock of internal security of a nation–a world of psychological warfare is being carved out. This is called as ‘Mantrayuddh’ in our traditional Rajneeti Shastra: RSS chief at Nagpur
Nagpur: Visuals of 'Path Sanchalan" (route march) on the occasion of RSS Vijayadashami Utsav. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat also present. #Maharashtra
Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at RSS Vijayadashami Utsav. #Maharashtra
RSS volunteers take part in 'Path Sanchalan'
The function began by the 'Path Sanchalan" (route march) of RSS volunteers in Nagpur. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat is speaking on a range of issues and outlines the organisation's views on the present scenario and future agenda at the Reshimbagh Ground in Nagpur.