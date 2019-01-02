PM Modi on Ram temple construction: Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh, BJP's ideological mentor, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark on Ram temple construction. The RSS on Wednesday expressed hope that the government fulfils its election promise in this tenure. RSS sah sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale in a statement said the organisation feels it is a positive step in the direction of Ram temple construction.

The statement comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an interview to news agency ANI editor Smita Prakash, made it clear that any decision on bringing the ordinance on the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya could be considered only after the judicial process got over. The Supreme Court will hear the matter on January 4. However, petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court for day to day hearing.

We feel that the statement by Prime Minister is a positive step in the direction of Temple Construction. The Prime Minister reiterating the resolve to construct a grand Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya in his interview is in tune with the resolution passed by BJP at Palampur in 1989. — RSS (@RSSorg) January 1, 2019

In an interview to ANI, the prime minister further alleged that Congress should not create obstacles in Ram Mandir case and should let the judicial process take its own course.

The clamour for expediting the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has reached a crescendo, with Hindu outfits including RSS demanding an ordinance on the early construction of Ram temple. The demand for expedite construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has been even by BJP’s ally Shiv Sena.

