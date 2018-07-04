An RSS worker Sandeep Sharma was shot dead on Tuesday night in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The police has begun the investigation in the case while the body has been sent to a district government hospital for post-mortem.

An RSS worker Sandeep Sharma has been shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad. The body has been sent to district government hospital for post-mortem. So far there is no statement from the police or from the RSS on the incident. Meanwhile, the police has launched the investigation but no arrests have been made yet. Reports suggest that the attack on Sandeep Sharma took place when he was going for a walk near his house. Noticing that Sandeep was attacked, the family rushed him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to injuries.

The incident was reported to the police, which has now launched an investigation in the case. It is not yet clear what was the motive behind killing RSS worker Sandeep Sharma, though the investigation is underway in the case.

RSS worker Sandeep Sharma shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad. The body has been sent to district govt hospital for post-mortem. More details awaited. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 3, 2018

