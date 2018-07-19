Attacking BJP over the proposed bill of making changes in the RTI, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said that every citizen of this country has the right to know the truth but the BJP believes that the truth must be hidden.

The changes proposed by the government in the RTI Act will include salaries and tenures of Information commissioners at Centre as well as at the state.

The last-minute proposed changes by the government said that the 5-year term of information commissioners “have term as prescribed by the Centre”. Also, their salaries will be decided by the Centre.

Every Indian has the right to know the truth. The BJP believes the truth must be hidden from the people and they must not question people in power. The changes proposed to the RTI will make it a useless Act. They must be opposed by every Indian. #SaveRTI pic.twitter.com/4mjBTwQnYK — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 19, 2018

According to a report by NDTV, some government sources claimed that it is not good that the salaries of information commissioners are on par with the Elections Commissioners. While Election Commissioners make sure that elections across the country are held fairly and peacefully, information commissioner is a body formed to look into the complaints and requests made under the RTI Act.

Since the time the government proposed the amendment bill, an extensive protest has been staged against the government. The bill is likely to be presented today in the parliament. On day 2 of Monsoon Session, a major uproar was witnessed in the upper house over quota.

