RTI Amendment Bill 2019 passed in Rajya Sabha: The Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. The bill was cleared by a voice vote amid a walkout from the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the other opposition parties. The bill 117 votes in favour from Rajya Sabha members, while 75 votes were cast against it. Earlier, the Right to Information (Amendment) Bill 2019 was passed in Lok Sabha on Monday, 3 days after it was tabled by Minister of State (MoS) in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh. In the Lok Sabha, 218 members voted in favour of the RTI (Amendment) Bill, while 79 went against the legislation.

Earlier today, before the discussion on the RTI Amendment Bill, Congress and BJP had issued whips to their MPs to attend the Rajya Sabha proceedings.

On Friday, Centre had introduced the RTI bill 2019 in the Lok Sabha to amend the current RTI Act. As per the amendments, the government will now have powers to fix salaries, tenures and other terms and conditions opf employment of information commissioners for the State and Central government employees. While opposition has been protesting against the bill.

In his earlier speech, MoS Jitendra Singh had described the legislation as clumsy and had asserted changes to it. He also said that the government is trying to enable legislation for administration purposes.

While UPA Chief Sonia Gandhi had said that the Narendra Modi government is trying to destroy the independence of the Central Information Commission. She said Centre hell-bent on completely subverting the RTI Act.

