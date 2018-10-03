Rs 1,997 crore was spent on salaries and perks of parliamentarians in the past four financial years, according to the data provided by Lok Sabha Secretariat in response to an RTI application filed by Chandrashekhar Gaud. He is an RTI activist from Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch.

An RTI application has revealed that a sum of Rs 1,997 crore was spent from the exchequer on the salaries and perks of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha parliamentarians in the past four financial years. It has also revealed that every Lok Sabha MP got a salary of Rs 71.29 lakh each year while Rs 44.33 lakh was spent on a Rajya Sabha member. The data was provided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat in response to an RTI application filed by Chandrashekhar Gaud, who hails from Neemuch district of Madhya Pradesh.

Lok Sabha (lower house of Parliament) has 545 members. 543 get directly elected while President nominates 2 from the Anglo-Indian community. Rajya Sabha (upper house of Parliament) has a strength of 245 members.

ALSO READ: Rafale fighter jet will be game changer when it comes to India, says Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa

According to the data, Rs 1,554 crore was spent between financial years 2014-15 and 2017-18 on wages and allowance to Lok Sabha MPs. The Rajya Sabha MPs were paid a sum total of Rs 443 crore in past 4 years.

ALSO READ: Elgar Parishad case: Maharashtra govt to move Supreme Court against release of activist Gautam Navlakha

On the other hand, Parliament’s productivity has gone down in the last 15 years. Let’s take the example of the second half of the budget session which saw repeated protests in both houses of Parliament. According to PRS Legislative Research, this session has been the least productive session since 2000.

Members of Parliament were given a 100% hike in salary in Budget 2018. According to the Finance Bill, 2018 tabled in the Lok Sabha after the Budget presentation, the basic salary of MPs was revised from Rs 50,000 to Rs Rs 1,00,00 per month.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More