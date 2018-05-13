The wedding ceremony of former Bihar chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav, witnessed ruckus with the crowd stealing away utensils from caters and looting the food from the marriage function. According to reports, shortly after Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Roy exchanged garlands, horde of people, believed to be RJD supporters broke the cordon and started looting crockery

Chaos prevailed at the wedding of Bihar former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad’s elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, as an unruly crowd breached the cordon separating the pandal meant for VIPs and media and started looting utensils from caters and food from the marriage function. Apart from the ruckus created by the crowd the stage where Tej-Aishwarya exchanged garlands also broke leaving several injured. However, Lalu Yadav escaped unhurt. On Saturday, Lalu’s son Tej Pratap tied the knot with the daughter of former minister Chandrika Prasad Rai, Aishwarya in Patna.

According to reports, shortly after Tej Pratap and Aishwarya Roy exchanged garlands, horde of people, believed to be RJD supporters broke the cordon and started looting crockery. A number of RJD party leaders got into a scuffle with the crowd as they tried to stop them. Party leaders also tried to chase unruly crowd with a stick. The miscreants’ damaged tables and chairs, and several media persons, including cameramen, complained of having been manhandled and equipment damaged.

Organisers had earlier said that arrangement of food had been made for around 7,000 people, but it appeared that due to lack of attention paid towards regulating such a huge crowd, chaos broke out.

As per organisers, 200 corners were set up with different cuisines. Senior leaders from Bihar including the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar, Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik, Former Union Minister CP Thakur and Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar were spotted giving their blessings to Tej and Aishwarya at the function.

Reports add that the wedding of Tej-Aishwarya took in Baahubali style. More than 100 experienced cooks from Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were reportedly called in to prepare exquisite delicacies for the occasion.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has been granted a three-day parole to attend the wedding of his elder son. He is serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

