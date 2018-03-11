BJP MLA from Rudrapur, Rajkumar Thukral has been accused of assaulting a minor and his family including the female members. According to the reports, the minor boy and his family had approached the leader after a case was registered against their son for eloping with a girl. The leader had invited both the sides for a discussion when the dispute broke out and BJP MLA allegedly indulged in the physical violence

BJP MLA Rajkumar Thukral has landed in trouble once again and has been accused of assaulting a teen and his family. The video of the incident has gone viral. The probe into the incident has started and the chief minister has asked the SSP for a report. According to the reports, the 15-year-old daughter of a resident of Shivnagar had been missing for a while. He later filed a complaint with the police saying his minor daughter had eloped with a boy and said that the boy’s family was aware of it

Following this, the police registered a case against the family and started looking for the duo. The boy’s family has revealed that they had gone to Thukral’s house for a meeting where the dispute took place. He added that the minor boy was beaten up the BJP leaders at Thukral’s place. When the family (including family members) tried to interfere they were assaulted too. Following the video of the incident getting viral, the chief minister has asked the SSP for a report.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Thukral has denied the allegations and told his side of the story. According to him, the minor boy had eloped with the 15-year-old girl. The boy’s family had approached him when a case was registered against them in the Transit Camp police station. He had adviced the couple to get married after attaining adulthood. However, they did not agree and the dispute started between two camps. He was merely trying to calm down both the parties when they were involved in the heated exchange. The probe is currently underway into the incident.

