As a tribute to India’s freedom icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP cadres will inaugurate the State Of Unity, the world’s tallest statue at 182 metres. The statue will stand on Sadhu islands in Gujarat and is reported twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the U.S. The statue which has been built at a cost of 2,389, has been designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and has been constructed by Larsen and Toubro and the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. firm.
PM Modi, who arrived in Gujarat last night, is scheduled to pour soil and Narmada water into a ‘kalash’ as a sign to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Following this, he will also perform a special prayer at the feet of the newly constructed Statue and visit the museum and exhibition. Meanwhile, the statue’s construction has received criticism from the tribal belt in Narmada district. Media reports pointed out that locals tribal leaders have announced a boycott of Wednesday’s event, saying, it is a mass destruction of the natural resources.
Live Blog
Meanwhile, the Congress party today paid tribute to India's first female prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary at Shakti Sthan. Party chief Rahul Gandhi along with his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi paid tribute to second-longest-serving PM.
Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off Run for Unity in Guwahati to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of India's freedom icon Sardar Patel.
Assam: Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal flag off #RunForUnity in Guwahati. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/FUfql8XYek— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
A video shared by news agency ANI showed celebrations are underway in Gujarat's Kevadiya, near Sardar Patel's Unity Of Statue.
#WATCH: Celebrations underway near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity in Gujarat's Kevadiya that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/ioafhMipKd— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore at Run Of Unity in Delhi said Sardar's statue would have been made years ago. Today, India has paid tribute to the man who himself made India.
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's statue which is the tallest in the world should have been made years ago. India has today paid tribute to a man who built India: Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore at #RunForUnity in Delhi. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/lF0TQOJCTb— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Visuals from Gujarat were shared by ANI on the occasion of the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Unity Of Unity.
Gujarat: #Visuals of celebrations from near Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/P3nrbwn7dO— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Tamil Nadu's Chennai on Wednesday at Run For Unity said after India's Indepedence movement, Sardar Patel toiled to put together more than 550 princely states to make India one.
Post our freedom movement, Sardar Patel worked hard to get more than 550 princely states together to make India one. It's only right that we remember him today: Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at #RunForUnity in Tamil Nadu's Chennai. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas pic.twitter.com/sL64Lx2xJU— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Kevadiya, Gujarat, to unveil Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue Of Unity
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kevadiya where he will inaugurate Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's #StatueOfUnity today. #RashtriyaEktaDiwas. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/wD9aczfBFl— ANI (@ANI) October 31, 2018