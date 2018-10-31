On the occasion of freedom icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior BJP leaders will unveil the Statue Of Unity, the statue is located on Sadhu island on the Narmada in Gujarat and reportedly twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the US.

As a tribute to India’s freedom icon Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 143rd birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP cadres will inaugurate the State Of Unity, the world’s tallest statue at 182 metres. The statue will stand on Sadhu islands in Gujarat and is reported twice the height of the Statue of Liberty in the U.S. The statue which has been built at a cost of 2,389, has been designed by Padma Bhushan-winning sculptor Ram V Sutar and has been constructed by Larsen and Toubro and the Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd. firm.

PM Modi, who arrived in Gujarat last night, is scheduled to pour soil and Narmada water into a ‘kalash’ as a sign to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel. Following this, he will also perform a special prayer at the feet of the newly constructed Statue and visit the museum and exhibition. Meanwhile, the statue’s construction has received criticism from the tribal belt in Narmada district. Media reports pointed out that locals tribal leaders have announced a boycott of Wednesday’s event, saying, it is a mass destruction of the natural resources.

