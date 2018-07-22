A 15-year-old girl, who was missing from her school, told the police on Saturday that she has been raped by four different men in four days. The gory incident took place in Madhya Pradesh's Dewan district. The girl told the police that she had run away from the school at around 8am on July 16.

A 15-year-old girl, who was missing from her school, told the police on Saturday that she has been raped by four different men in four days. The gory incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Dewas district. The girl told the police that she had run away from the school at around 8am on July 16. It was on her way back home when she got raped by four men. On the other hand, the worried parents had filed a missing complaint at the Nemawar police station on July 17. The police said that they have arrested four people in connection with the case. The family revealed that they were worried about the girl did not return from her home.

According to Sajjan Singh Mukati, Inspector, Nemawar Police Station said that the girl escaped the school on July 16 and boarded a bus. At first, she was raped by the conductor of the bus that she had boarded on the way back to her home. After that, she was raped by two bikers, who according to her were also minors. They met her when she got off the bus and offered to drop her back home. They then took her to a village where they raped the girl in turns.

The moment she was about to reach home, she was again raped by another man who offered to drop her back home. And, she got raped another time. The police found the girl on a Sandalpur Road near her home near her home. The police said that the girl has been sent for medical examination.

A few days back, a 12-year-old girl in Chennai was raped by 22 men for 7 months. Reports said that the girl was suffering from a hearing disorder. The men who raped her used to threaten her with the videotapes that they had filmed while raping her.

