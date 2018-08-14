Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday mocked PM Modi over the crashing of the Indian rupee against the US Dollar. The Rupee crashed 110 paise to stand at its record low of Rs 70.09 per US Dollar. Meanwhile, the government has blamed external factors for the rupee's fall and stressed that there is nothing to worry about.

Crashing 110 paise in a single day, Indian rupee now stands at its record low of Rs 70.09 against the US dollar and with this, Congress President Rahul Gandhi found his chance to launch a scathing attack against the Prime Minister. Rahul posted a video where Modi can be seen taking on the UPA government for the plummeting rupee against the US dollar.

The Congress scion blasted PM Modi saying that Indian Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of no confidence, crashing to a historic low.

The Indian #Rupee just gave the Supreme Leader, a vote of NO confidence, crashing to a historic low. Listen to the Supreme Leader's master class on economics in this video, where he explains why the Rupee is tanking. pic.twitter.com/E8O5u9kb23 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 14, 2018

Meanwhile, the government has blamed external factors for the rupee’s fall and stressed that there is nothing to worry about. Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chander Garg and said external factors may ease going forward.

“Rupee is depreciating due to external factors, there is nothing at this stage to worry,” Economic Affairs Secretary Subhash Chander Garg was quoted as saying.

SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar also came to the government’s rescue and said that all currencies have weakened against the dollar, but the Indian currency has not weakened very much in comparison to other currencies.

“I feel that it (rupee) should stabilise between 69 and 70 because if you look at the numbers for investment which is coming into the country, investment in bonds, investment in equities, this level has become attractive for foreign investment,” SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar was quoted as saying.

