Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that his government in Chhattisgarh is striving to provide vocational training to people from the rural areas of the state and set up industries in these areas.

iTV Network hosted Chhattisgarh chief minister and senior Congress leader, Bhupesh Baghel, for the second day of its 20-day long campaign, ‘The Chief Minister’s Podium’. In the exclusive interaction, CM Baghel talked about the various schemes by his government meant to uplift the socio-economic status of the people of Chhattisgarh. Baghel also spoke about political opponents and expressed his opinions about some of the recent happenings in the country. Read the excerpts from the interview here:

CM Baghel opened the interview by telling us that his government in Chhattisgarh is striving to provide vocational training to people from the rural areas of the state. He also said that the government aims to set up industries in these areas so that the rural population can convert its skills into viable employment opportunities. The Chhattisgarh CM stated, “Rural Industrial Park is our next big scheme. We will provide training and establish industries in the areas. It will generate employment.”

Speaking about inflation in the state, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said that the state is not experiencing the pressure of inflation. He attributed this to the ‘Nyay Yojanas’ being run in the state and said that each household in Chhattisgarh now has at least one source of income. “Chhattisgarh is not facing inflation. Several Nyay Yojanas have made this happen in the state. Every house has a source of income today. Over Rs 91K Cr has reached people,” stated CM Baghel. He further highlighted the five big flagship programs running in Chattisgarh and lauded their effect on the state’s development and prosperity.

Baghel also commented on the difference between the Chhattisgarh government and the Modi-led Central government. He remarked, “Chhattisgarh and Central govt do not sync when it comes to Finance.” Baghel further took a jibe at BJP-ruled states and slammed their governments for using demolishing the properties of alleged perpetrators of communal clashes. He hit out at the BJP by saying, “You don’t demolish houses or serve justice without listening to the people and court orders.”

Bhupesh Baghel also commented on the sudden spate of communal clashes across India and pointed toward a probable conspiracy to spark violence on a large scale in the country. He was quoted as saying, “If the same kind of incidents are happening in several states and on many occasions like Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti, then it is organized by someone.”

He also said that his government is trying to ensure the equal promotion of all faiths in the state. “All religions are being promoted in the state. We are ensuring everybody has the freedom to follow their faith and ensuring a peaceful state at the same time,”

Taking a dig at political opponents, Baghel said, “The way Lord Ram’s and Lord Hanuman’s image is being changed by a few people is inappropriate.”

Defending his party’s leadership dynamics, Baghel targeted the BJP and countered their rhetoric of Congress being a dynastic party by saying, “Dynastic politics are only pointed out in Congress & Gandhi family while BJP is filled the examples of generational leaders.”