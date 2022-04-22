Putin declared victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared victory in the battle for Mariupol on Thursday. Newly released satellite photographs from just outside the city revealed an alleged gravesite where a local official claimed Russian troops were dumping dead people.

Putin said in a televised conference with his military minister that he has ordered his forces to blockade the Azovstal steel complex so closely that “not even a fly” could pass through.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Mariupol had been “liberated,” a term his government has used to portray its invasion as a humanitarian mission to save Ukraine from “neo-Nazis.”

However, US senior Defense Department official stated that US will not be present on the ground or in