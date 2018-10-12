Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, claimed that the sanctions by the US Just not serve as a hindrance between India and Russia over future defence deals. He further added that India and Russia are soon to sign deals on frigates (warships) and Kalashnikov assault rifles (AK-47).

Just a day after the US President Donald Trump said that India will soon find out if the sanctions will apply to the country post their S-400 deal with Russia, Russian Ambassador to India, Nikolay Kudashev, claimed that the sanctions by the US will not serve as a hindrance between India and Russia over future defence deals. He further added that India and Russia are soon to sign deals on frigates (warships) and Kalashnikov assault rifles (AK-47). Talking about the future agreements between Moscow and New Delhi, Russian Ambassador to India said that India and Russia will be inking agreements in 2-3 months.

Commenting on the recent S-400 deal between India and Russia, Nikolay Kudashev said that the recent deal of the missile defence system was the largest and one of the fastest deal between the two countries. He further added that the execution of the system will begin in 2020 and will last for five years.

Meanwhile, addressing the reporters on Friday, Heather Nauret of the US State Department said that the President said that India will soon be going to find out about the US’ stand on its defence deal with Russia.

And he (US President) said, India is going to find out. And India will find out. We’ll see. So I’m not going to get ahead of him, but certainly when we hear about things such as purchasing oil or purchasing of the S-400 systems, it’s not helpful: Heather Nauert, US State Dept https://t.co/NglU9TywlZ — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2018

The Russian Ambassador to India said that the US Sanctions the US law, CAATSA said that it will not be putting pressures on India and Russia for more defence deals.

The following remarks by Russia come in just a day after Donald Trump said that India is going to find out US’ stand over their S-400 deal with Russia.

