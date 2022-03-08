Live Updates
12:59 (IST)
At least nine dead in bombing of Ukraine city of Sumy, reports AFP
Rescuers cited by AFP have informed that at least nine people have been killed in the bombing of the Ukrainian city of Sumy. The city is one of the most active conflict zones in Ukraine currently. Earlier today, Russia declared a ceasefire amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine from 10 am (Moscow time) to provide humanitarian corridors in the cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Mariupol for the movement of civilians and relief materials.