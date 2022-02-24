Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Thursday said that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine.

Amid ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise. "Our government is taking all measures to bring back its citizens including students. India wants peace to prevail and no situation promoting a war should arise," Rajnath Singh told mediapersons here.

Amid the closure of Ukrainian airspace, the Indian embassy in Kiev has said that alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian citizens in Ukraine. The information was conveyed through an advisory that comes in the backdrop of Russian military operations in the Donbas region of Ukraine. The embassy said the schedule for special flights has been cancelled due to the closure of Ukrainian airspace.

Soon after Russia launched its military operations in the Donbas region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday announced the decision of severing his country’s diplomatic relations with Moscow. “Kiev is terminating diplomatic relations with Moscow amid Russia’s military operation,” the Russian News Agency Sputnik quoted Zelenskyy as saying. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said special military operations are being launched “to protect” the people in the Donbas region. He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences”.

Leaders from a number of countries including the UK, the US, Canada, and the European Union have condemned Russia’s military operations in the Donbas region. Amid Russia’s military operations, Ukraine has introduced martial law and urged citizens to remain calm. Ukraine has closed the airspace for civilian aircraft “due to the high risk of aviation safety.”