Russia referring to India's missile launch said the interceptor ballistic missile released by India had hit the Indian spacecraft of a low earth orbit. It underlined India's statement about not targeting any specific country and reassurance of the continuity of New Delhi foreign policy to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space and hence, the development of arms race

After India successfully launched its anti-satellite weapon A-SAT on Wednesday, Russia has urged India to join the idea of developing a multilateral legally binding instrument for keeping outer space peaceful, which will be based on the Russian-Chinese draft treaty., with the support of like-minded nations to prevent the weaponization of outer space.

Russia referring to India’s missile launch said the interceptor ballistic missile released by India had hit the Indian spacecraft of a low earth orbit. It underlined India’s statement about not targeting any specific country and reassurance of the continuity of New Delhi foreign policy to prevent the deployment of weapons in outer space and hence, the development of arms race.

Russia suggested India’s test is a result of a degraded situation in the field of arms race, however, it slammed the United States for weaponisation of outer space. Favouring India, Russia said India’s action has been largely the result of the degraded situation in the field of arms control.

Slamming the US for its destructive action, Russia said the US so far has undermined the entire architecture of international security and strategic ability, including unilateral and unlimited development of the US global anti-missile defence systems force other states to strengthen their national security. It urged Washington to take a responsible stand and warned it to drop the idea of universal military domination from its head.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More