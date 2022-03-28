The Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov is all set to visit New Delhi, India. It is expected that the two will discuss Russia- the Ukraine issue, Oil imports, and the Rupee-Ruble transaction.

After the visit of China’s counterpart, India will now welcome Russia’s counterpart visit. The dates of the visit will be confirmed after India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar completes his five days tour to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

Amidst the Russia-Ukraine war, Lavrov is likely to brief India on Russia’s involvement in Ukraine and ongoing peace negotiations with the country.

Both sides will further discuss the developments to deal with the Rupee-Ruble transaction structure so that they can continue to operate together despite US and EU restrictions.

In the face of worldwide sanctions and rising global crude costs, Indian oil corporations have already purchased Russian oil at discounted prices.