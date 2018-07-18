A Russian woman who was in Tamil Nadu to visit the beautiful temples was gangraped on Monday. The medical reports of the victim said that the lady had several bite marks on her body including her face. A district administration authority said that the accused have sexually abused the girl.

A Russian woman who was in India to visit the holy town of Tiruvannamalai in Chennai was drugged and gangraped by six men on Monday. As per reports, the foreign national was later admitted to a nearby hospital in an unconscious state. After examining the victim, the doctor looking after her alerted the police. Acting swiftly on the complaint, the police detained sex men the rape case. The medical report of the Russian woman stated that the lady had several bite marks on her body including her face. The report further said that the lady was manhandled and she had deep marks on her hand and upper part of the body.

Commenting on the matter, a district administration authority said that the accused have sexually abused the girl. During investigations, the police investigated the room of the guest house where the lady was found in an unconscious state and seized several drugs from their possession.

As per police reports, the 21-year-old victim was found unconscious in her guest house’s room. The woman was rater rushed to a hospital by the guest house staff. While examing the victim, the doctor found several bit marks on her body and alerted the police.

Further disclosing the matter, the investigating police officer said that they are using the help of a translator in order to communicate with the victim.

As per current reports, the Russian victim has gained her consciousness and is cooperating with the local police to nab the accused. The following development comes to light just a few hours after it was found that a Class 7 girl was raped by 22 men working in the building where she was living with her parents.

