CBI has filed chargesheet against a juvenile accused for the murder of seven-year-old child inside the premises of Ryan International School last year. If the accused is convicted, he would be kept in a correctional home till he turns 21-year-old after which he can be shifted to a jail or granted bail. The chargesheet comprises of 1,000 pages.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed the chargesheet against a 16-year-old student for the murder of a seven-year-old inside the premises of Ryan International School in Bhondsi in September last year. The chargesheet comprises of 1,000 pages and was filed in a Gurugram court before Additional Sessions Judge Jasbir Singh Kundu. The court also dismissed the bail plea of the accused for the third time. The Class XI students was produced in special children’s court on January 30 and remanded to another fortnight in judicial custody.

The class II second named Pradyuman Thakur was found with his throat slit in the washroom of the school on Septemeber 8. the Gurgaon police had earlier arrested a bus conductor for the murder. However, the probe was handed over to CBI later which later accused a senior student for the murder of the child. The investigation agency claimed that the accused had murdered the Class 7 student in a bid to get exams postponed. Earlier, Juvenile Justice Board had ruled that the 16-year-old would be tried as an adult as the accused was mature enough to understand the consequences of his actions.

If the accused is convicted, he would be kept in a correctional home till he turns 21-year-old after which he can be shifted to a jail or granted bail. Earlier, the court had asked media to not use the name of the accused in reports. The court had named seven-year-old victim as ”Prince’, the juvenile accused as ‘Bholu’and the school as ‘Vidyalaya’.