Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review meeting on the construction of godowns and cold storages. He asked the officials to strengthen the cold storage chain and processing networks in the agriculture sector and ensure that farmers do not run into losses. The CM also spoke to Vivek Agarwal, CEO – PM Kisan, through video conference. Appreciated the Center announcing Rs. 1 Lakh Crore’s financing facility under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, The CM said the fund, which was rolled out by the central Government, would enable farmers to add value to their crops and earn a steady income.

Setting the primary focus on RBKs, the Chief Minister said that around 10,641 RBKs had been set up at the village and ward secretariats. From necessities such as quality seeds, fertilizers, and pesticides, it will be delivered within 48 hours of ordering at the kiosk machines. Adding value to what is bought by the farmers, the Government is also setting up food processing units for crops like tomato, sugar, maize, mango, and banana.

The CM said the farmers will now be benefitting further in terms of getting the best management practices with major FMCG giants such as AMUL, HUL, ITC, and P&G.

The CM further added that Revenue Assistant and Agriculture Assistants in the Village Secretariat will now work together on E-cropping. The agriculture assistants were asked to monitor the crop prices daily and alert the marketing officials if the farmers are not offered with MSP. They have also been instructed to record the complete details of the crop and also tag the geolocation. The CM directed the officials that if any issues arise on loans, immediate action should be taken.

