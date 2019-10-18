CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends S A Bobde's name as his successor: Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is retiring on November 17, 2019.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi recommends S A Bobde’s name as his successor: In his letter to the law ministry, Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has recommended senior-most Supreme Court judge Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde’s name as his successor. Justice Bobde will take oath as the 47th CJI on November 18, 2019, reports said. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi is retiring on November 17, 2019, and as per the tradition of the SC, the sitting CJI has to recommend his immediate successor.

Justice Gogoi responded formally to the law ministry’s request with the name of the senior-most judge in the court’s pecking order. The law ministry will process the papers and a presidential warrant of appointment will be issued in this regard.

Justice Bobde, who was born on April 24, 1956, in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, pursued BA and LL.B. degrees from Nagpur University. in 1978, he had enrolled on the Roll of the Bar Council of Maharashtra and practised Law at the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court. He also practised as a lawyer in the Supreme Court.

Bobde became a Senior Advocate in 1998 and Additional Judge of the Bombay High Court on March 29, 2000.

On October 16, 2012, he took oath as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and became a judge of the Supreme Court of India on April 12, 2013.

Justice S A Bobde is scheduled to retire on April 23, 2021, as the CJI.

Following the tradition of the Supreme Court, the then CJI of India Dipak Misra had recommended Justice Ranjan Gogoi as his successor in September 2018. Gogoi took over as CJI on October 3, 2018.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App